BROOKHAVEN (CBS46)—A Georgia municipal city is one-step closer to normalcy following the COVID-19 shutdown.
According to a press release, city of Brookhaven pools are scheduled to open for the summer on Saturday, June 27.
There will be social distancing guidelines in place.
The Murphy Candler Park pool is located at 1551 West Nancy Creek Drive and the Lynwood Park pool is located at 3360 Osborne Road both will have structured hours.
Pool hours are as follows:
- Mon, Tues & Thurs: 12-6 p.m.
- Wed: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Fri & Sat: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Sun: 1-6 p.m.
Patrons will need to enter in specified time blocks, on a first-come/first-served walk-up basis.
Time blocks are:
- Mon, Tues & Thurs: 12-2:45 p.m.; 3:15-6 p.m.
- Wed: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; 1-3:30 p.m.; 4-6 p.m.
- Fri & Sat: 10 a.m.-12:15 p.m.; 12:45-3 p.m.; 3:30-5:45 p.m.; 6:15-8 p.m.
- Sun: 1-3:15 p.m.; 3:45-6 p.m.
Lynwood’s maximum number of patrons is 20 individuals per time block, and Murphey Candler’s is 35.
All pool visitors must exit the facility when their time block is up, regardless of when they entered, in order for staff to have time to clean all areas before letting the next group in.
Visitors will not have to pay again for the same day as long as they visit during consecutive time blocks. If patrons leave and then come back later in the day, they must pay again.
Pool decks will not have furniture; however, visitors are welcome to bring in chairs as long as they follow social distancing guidelines of six feet between families.
Credit card payment is also encouraged and admission to the pools is $3 per child (2-17); $5 per adult (18-49) and $1 for seniors (50+).
Additionally, there is a $2 per person charge with groups of 20 or more.
“We’re looking forward to another great season, even if it’s a little unusual this year,” said Parks & Recreation Director Brian Borden. “I appreciate everyone’s patience, and hope you come out and enjoy our pools.”
For updated information, including fees, season pass prices, and hours, visit https://www.brookhavenga.gov/parksrec/page/aquatic-programs-and-information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.