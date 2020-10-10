CHAMBLEE, GA (CBS46)—Chamblee municipal court cases scheduled for October 12 and October 14 have been cancelled after a court staffer tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a press release from the city of Chamblee, the staffer was present during the October 5 traffic court session, but did not have any COVID symptoms. The staffer was not present at any traffic court sessions on October 8.
The city of Chamblee wrote officials were notified late Thursday of the positive test results.
Officials noted the staffer was not “in close proximity with any attendees and followed social distancing guidelines”.
All attendees at court are required to wear masks at all times, maintain 6-feet distance, and have their temperature taken when entering the facility.
“Only 25 attendees were permitted in the building at once to reduce congestion and adhere to social distancing requirements. All attendees were assigned a number card upon entry and returned the number upon exit. This ensured the maximum number of attendees were allowed in the building at one time”, the release stated.
Plexiglas partitions are used at the judge’s benches and solicitor and public defender’s work space areas.
Additionally, staffers who were in close proximity to the staffer who tested positive are self-quarantining for 10 days and will return to work pending a negative test result.
Anyone with a court hearing scheduled on October 12 or October 14 will need to check www.chambleega.com/173/Municipal-Court for information about rescheduling a court date.
