CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) The city of Clarkston has discontinued recycling services, citing a large cost increase.
The city announced the decision on Facebook. City officials say they're seeking solutions to the issue and are hoping to resume service as quickly as possible.
In the Facebook post, the city outlined three major factors in the decision to discontinue service:
- A proposed 20% cost increase by Waste Management
- Waste Management advising the City that a very large percentage of recycling collected ends up in the landfill due to contamination
- Significant changes in the recycling industry (world-wide) that have significantly increased costs due to fewer countries importing US recycling materials combined with fewer companies reusing paper, aluminum/tin cans, and plastics due to increased costs and fewer profits.
The last curb pickup was Monday, January 20.
CBS46 is attempting to contact Waste Management.
