The diverse city of Clarkston will swear in its first African American mayor during a historic ceremony Nov. 30.
Beverly Burks, a graduate of Alabama State University, currently works as the Director of Community Engagement at the Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority. Prior to being elected mayor of the 138-year-old DeKalb County city, Burks served as Vice Chairman of the Planning and Zoning board for the City of Clarkston.
Given social distancing requirements, the ceremony will be held in the lower parking lot of Clarkston First Baptist Church. The event will also be streamed for public viewing here: City of Clarkston Facebook page and Mayor-elect Burks' Facebook page.
The event starts at 1:30 p.m. The church is located at 3999 Church Street, Clarkston, GA, 30021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.