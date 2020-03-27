COMMERCE, GA (CBS46)—The city of Commerce has issued a boil water advisory for customers that receive water from the city.
The Banks Crossing area is not included in the advisory, according to a press release from the city.
The boil water advisory went into effect after there was a water main break on Thursday.
The water main break happened on Yarbrough Ridgeway Road & Hardman Orchard Road.
Water crews are on site making repairs; however, some residents may experience low water pressure.
There is no word on when the boil water advisory will be lifted and they city reported updates will be posted at www.commercega.org.
Anyone with questions is asked to call the city at (706) 335-3164.
