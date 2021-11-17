ATLANTA (CBS46) — The City of Decatur is working with the Decatur Housing Authority on their affordable housing project at Legacy Park.
Made up of 77 acres, the plan for Legacy Park is to include more than 100 homes for those with low income.
Named the South Housing Village, one development would sit near South Columbia Drive and Katie Kerr Drive.
The North Housing Village would be on the opposite side.
Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett told CBS46 providing a community of affordable housing is important.
"We hear from people a lot of times saying I love to come to your city, I wish I could live in your city, " Garrett said. "So just having that option makes us a richer community."
According to Garrett, the next steps include applying for low-income housing tax credits.
Garrett said they should know by the end of next year whether that's approved.
Though it can be a lengthy process, Garrett calls it is a necessary one for more affordable housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.