Decatur, GA (CBS46) All city of Decatur schools have been put on lock down following a phone threat to several schools in the district Tuesday morning.
Decatur Police say at least one school received a bomb threat and two additional schools received threats of gun violence.
The schools in the district include Decatur High School, Renfroe Middle School, Clairemont Elementary, Glennwood Elementary, Oakhurst Elementary, Westchester Elementary, Winnona Park Elementary and 4/5 Academy at Fifth Avenue.
Officers are currently on-scene at each school to provide security. However, they say they have not found evidence to substantiate the threats. Officers will remain on campus for the remainder of the day. All after-school activities have also been cancelled for the day.
Superintendent of Decatur Schools, David Dude, posted this message on his Facebook page this morning regarding the incident.
"Your child’s safety is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution after receiving threats at some schools, CSD has gone into a system-wide lockdown.
We are actively working with the police department to investigate this situation. Students cannot be checked out until the lockdown is lifted. Please do not go to the schools because this will interfere with school safety procedures. Decatur Police Department has dispatched officers to all schools.
We will continue to send updates."
The City of Decatur Police Department has released the following message:
"The Decatur Police Department is currently investigating threats made toward multiple schools. All City Schools of Decatur have been placed on lock down while we investigate these threats. Officers are on-scene at each of the schools."
