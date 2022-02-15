ATLANTA (CBS46) — East Cobb is one step closer to becoming its own city after House Bill 841 cleared the Georgia House of Representatives on Monday.
The bill, which aims to incorporate the City of East Cobb, is now headed to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk to either sign or veto.
“Time has come for people to go to the ballot box and vote on it,” said Cindy Cooperman, who is a member of the East Cobb Cityhood Committee.
Boundaries for the proposed city of nearly 660,000 residents include Shallowford Road to the north, the Chattahoochee River to the south and the Cobb County line to the east. Cooperman believes the population growth across Cobb County has reached a level that calls for more municipal governments.
“There’s a lot of development and redevelopment,” she added. “It’s really about local representation that’s really closer to the people and closer to the community of interest.”
East Cobb is one of four cityhood efforts being considered by Georgia lawmakers. Lost Mountain, Mableton and Vinnings are also wanting to become incorporated.
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners is holding a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss the financial and service implications of the efforts.
“I think it’s been expedited in a way that’s causing a lot of confusion,” said Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid in a Facebook video.
Cupid said the board had hoped lawmakers would consider cityhood measures later in the year to allow for more analysis. The county created a website with a breakdown of the cityhood efforts, including feasibility studies, which you can find by clicking here.
“Saying you’re going to have a city is one thing, but these are very different cities,” said Cupid. “These are what have been referred to as ‘city-lights’. They’re not offering the full array of city services that most cities provide.”
In the proposed City of East Cobb, the city would handle services like police, fire, and parks while the county would continue to provide other services.
If HB 841 receives the governor’s approval, East Cobb voters would have the final say during a May referendum, potentially electing a mayor and six-member council in November.
“We see a lot of really strong support here in East Cobb for cityhood,” said Cooperman.
