City of East Point offering ticket amnesty

EAST POINT, Ga., (CBS46) City of East Point is offering a reprieve for citizens with unpaid parking fines, citations for failure to appear and warrants for traffic violations.
Starting Monday, January 27, thru March 6, 2020, the city is offering ticket amnesty. People can resolve unpaid fees and fines without penalty. Failure to appear in court fees will be waived as well.
Amnesty walk-ins will be accepted at the city's municipal court Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Window operation will stay open until 6 p.m. for amnesty walk-ins. Saturday operating hours are offered from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
During this period, residents can also apply to request restriction of an arrest record for non-violent crimes committed in East Point. The $25 application fee to request restriction on February 1, February 15, and February 29 will be waived.
