EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46)- Downtown East Point is just six miles away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and just a short MARTA ride away, which makes it a great place for Super Bowl visitors to park the day of the big game.
The City is teaming up with the ATL Airport District to promote Touch Down East Point which will open 250 parking spaces February 3. And the all day parking fee is just $20.
"We know that for Super Bowl Sunday there are going to be a lot of roads in downtown Atlanta that will be blocked off," said City of East Point Public Information Officer Shannon Wiggins. "So public transportation is the way to go. So why not park your car here. We are going to have east point police officers serving as the parking attendants."
City officials said the offer makes sense and would be a benefit for its businesses.
