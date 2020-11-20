East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham along with city council-members will be hosting their seventh Annual Turkey Drive on Saturday.
The City plans to give away 700 turkeys, 400 fresh produce gift cards valued at $25 each, and more than 700 masks and hand sanitizers. The event will be held at the Jefferson Park Recreation Center on Norman Berry Drive starting at 9 a.m. while supplies last.
City officials say that this will be a safe and socially distant drive-thru event.
To receive these items, you must be an East Point resident and bring proof of ID.
Residents will receive one free turkey per household with meal bags to include vegetables.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.