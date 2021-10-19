EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) -- The City of East Point announced Tuesday that it will provide COVID-19 vaccines along with testing this weekend.
The drive-thru event will be held at the East Point City Hall from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 23.
All three vaccines including Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer along with the booster shot will be provided by the Southside Medical Center. Northshore COVID-19 will also provide COVID-19 testing during the event.
According to city officials, food, Chick-Fil-A gift cards and monetary gift cards will be provided to those who get the vaccine.
TRENDING STORIES:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.