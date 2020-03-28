MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As more Georgia cities and counties come under under stay-at-home orders every day, the Georgia Department of Revenue has been more and more lax on the rules and regulations regarding beer and wine sales.
The city of Marietta marks another jurisdiction allowing alcohol sales alongside carry-out orders.
Effective as of March 24, in accordance with the city's State of Emergency Declaration, restaurants, brew pubs, and other such alcohol retail licensees may sell wine and beer in unopened containers or packages to customers for carry out purposes. Exceptions are days or times when sale is prohibited or at a location within a certain distance of buildings where the sale is prohibited.
This regulation does not allow for the sale of distilled spirits for carry out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.