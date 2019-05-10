MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- If you were wanting to enjoy a cocktail while walking around Marietta Square then you are going to have to wait.
Mayor Steve Tumlin has rejected the proposal which would allow restaurant customers to carry alcoholic beverages around the square with specific restrictions as far as days and times.
"Most of the people come to the square to just enjoy a glass or two of wine," said John Kaman. "They don't come to overindulge. Really what it causes is, when you're ready to leave a restaurant, you chug your beer or wine which promotes over-consumption than just allowing you to leave with it."
His wife Darlene, agrees. "It doesn't mean everybody is drinking in excess," said Darlene Kaman. "It just gives people freedom and some people think that by controlling alcohol that you're controlling drinking but it's not necessarily so."
Open containers is not a concept happening here anytime soon, though. "It just puts undue limits on things that don't need to be limited," said Darlene Kaman.
Jamie Young, works at one of the restaurants and thinks that decision is limiting some business.
"Going to a restaurant and picking up a glass of wine and walking through Park West and looking at antiques is something that's not an option here," said Young. "Like it is in Woodstock or Kennesaw or Smyrna Village."
"To control the sale of alcohol and where it goes just seems kind of ridiculous at this point of time," said John Kaman
