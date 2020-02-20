MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) The city of Marietta will host a town hall meeting on Facebook LIVE to discuss details of the 2022 SPLOST project.
The meeting will be broadcast live on Facebook from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25 and will discuss details regarding the 2022 SPLOST project.
Those tuning in can react directly with Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin.
A public hearing will follow the town hall meeting.
