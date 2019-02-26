Milton, GA (CBS46) The city of Milton is beginning a crackdown on synthetic marijuana and if you're caught with it, you could face a big fine.
The synthetic marijuana packets are unregulated, and you can find them in stores. But city leaders are desperately trying to make sure they stay out of the hands of young people.
The substances are packaged and sold as spice, potpourri, or bath salts.
Last month, city council members in Milton voted to ban the sale, use, purchase or possession of synthetic marijuana and opiate substitutes within the city limits.
This came after hearing from public safety personnel, who said they've responded to a number of calls where young people have had adverse reactions to these synthetics.
The city gave a 30-day grace period to give businesses that sell these products time to adjust to the new ordinance. That 30-day time period is up.
Now, anyone caught buying, selling or possessing those products could face a misdemeanor charge and a fine of up to $1,500.
The city is also working with schools and parent groups to get the word out about the new city ban and the penalties involved.
