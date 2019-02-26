Milton, GA (CBS46) The city of Milton is beginning a crackdown on products that mimic the effects of marijuana and other drugs.
Last month, city council members voted unanimously to ban the sale, manufacture, use, delivery, purchase, possession, or distribution of synthetic marijuana and opiate substitutes within the city.
The grace period for businesses is over, city officials said, meaning enforcement has begun. Anyone who violates the ordinance could face a misdemeanor charge and a fine of up to $1,500.
Commonly known as “synthetic marijuana,” the products are typically unregulated, which means some stores carry them openly. They’re legal because the manufacturers keep finding loopholes by changing the chemical makeup of the products. State law hasn’t caught up with the issue, so city leaders see the ban as a way to bridge the gap between controlled substances and these substitutes.
“You’re talking about unpredictable substances and life-threatening consequences, so this is not something we can have in our young people’s hands,” said Dawn Reed, a Milton mother of two who took part in community discussions about the ordinance. “A lot of times, I just don’t think our kids really understand what they’re participating in, so it’s not only up to us to educate them but get to it out of their hands when it’s this dangerous. This synthetic stuff is very dangerous.”
"The city is committed to both education and enforcement for our community," said Milton’s city manager Steve Krokoff in a prepared statement. "In addition, we're engaging with our local government peers to determine how we can help ensure the safety of all our residents until a broader state initiative can be explored."
