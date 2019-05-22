ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) In a neat two bedroom home in southwest Atlanta, Trentoria Hardy and her two sons are pausing between classes.
Theirs, and hers.
"A lot of doors have been opening for me," she said with a broad smile.
For a long time, doors seemed to shut. The bright student graduated from high school but admits sheepishly she partied away her Hope academic scholarship at Georgia State University.
One adored baby complicated her life. His father went to jail. Then he died.
A second baby, also well loved, made choices even more difficult.
"I had to leave a Burger King job because I didn't have child care," she admitted.
Then she heard of a new class, a technology academy at the City of Refuge, teaching computer coding.
She wanted the training, for a career, not just a job.
From a competitive pool of some 60 applicants, Trentoria won a seat.
That was September, 2018. Today, after nine months of Java script, correcting semicolons, and lots of practicing coding computers, Trentoria graduated.
She's interning now at City of Refuge, with jobs in the pipeline. And a critical message for her two sons.
"I'm setting the example for them. There's nothing you can't reach".
The City of Refuge is more than what you may think when you hear the name. It's not a place to run and hide. It's a philanthropy helping west Atlanta residents get back on their feet.
It houses women and children, teaches culinary arts, partners with low income housing and health providers.
And after graduation, it sends people including Trentoria into the world with a career.
