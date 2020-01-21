The Department of Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs is floating a test balloon to consider the use of Roswell Area Park for the annual July 4th Celebration in 2020.
The balloon test will allow the Department to determine if fireworks can be viewed within the park and identify additional surrounding areas that may be suitable for viewing fireworks.
The move comes after the city was notified by Fulton County Schools they will no longer issue a use permit for July 4th and end of summer celebrations on any school property.
The surrounding residents and visitors near Roswell Area Park are asked to communicate via the Facebook page if the balloon(s) can be seen from their location during the approximately hour-long test. The test will be taking place Saturday, January 25, from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
