SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The mayor of Sandy Springs issued a mandate Tuesday requiring residents to wear masks in public places to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
“Wearing a mask in public is one of the easiest and most effective means to protect one another from coronavirus, and it will help prevent more restrictive local measures that could involve closing businesses, schools, youth sports, and other important activities to bring the spread of the virus under control,” Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said. “It is a minor inconvenience that has a profound impact on our individual as well as economic health.”
Paul issued the directive following Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s Executive Order issued on August 15, which allows county and municipal governments that have met a threshold requirement of 100 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people over the previous 14 days to implement mask regulations. Fulton County meets that case threshold seeing a 1,639 case increase over the past week.
In keeping with the Governor’s Order, those found in noncompliance will receive a warning. Private businesses or organizations opting to exempt themselves from the mask requirement are asked to post a notice in a prominent place noting that are not requiring masks.
“Combatting COVID requires a community effort. It is on all of us to do our part,” added Paul.
