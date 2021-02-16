The Sandy Springs City Council approved a Street Racing Ordinance during its Tuesday City Council meeting. The new ordinance will provide Sandy Springs Police with better enforcement options against illegal street racing.
Passing of the ordinance will provide regulations and penalties for groups who attend the events. Those who could face penalties include organizers, participants, drivers, and spectators. It goes into effective immediately.
Under the Ordinance, organizers and participants “shall be punished by a fine not exceeding $1,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months, or any combination thereof, subject to the limitations contained in the Charter of the City or applicable state law.” In addition, any motor vehicle used for illegal street racing or reckless driving exhibitions can be impounded by the police department for not less than 30 days or final adjudication of the case.
State law prohibits street racing on highways. It does not allow drivers of any motor vehicle to use streets, highways, public or private driveways, airport runways, or parking lots for reckless driving exhibitions. The law generally allows municipalities to regulate and control the use of roads within their jurisdictions.
Cities around in the Metro Atlanta area have seen an increase in street racing over the last year. Some of the blame is on the COVID-19 pandemic as traffic subsided.
Sandy Springs Police reported four incidents since October 2020. Arrest were made in all but one case.
“Street racing poses a danger for participants and spectators alike. Whenever you mix high speed and driver antics, it is a recipe with a high potential to injure people and even kill someone. With this Ordinance, we want to get the word out that street racing won’t be tolerated in our city,” said Sandy Springs Police Chief Ken DeSimone.
