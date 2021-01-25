City of Sandy Springs officials announced the city plans to help strengthen its 911 system.
The city will build a backup 911 center at its city hall.
Sandy Spring’s 911 services are provided by the Chattahoochee River 911 Authority (ChatComm), created in 2009 by the cities of Sandy Springs and Johns Creek.
ChatComm currently services emergency calls for the cities of Sandy Springs, Johns Creek, Dunwoody, and Brookhaven.
ChatComm currently operates out of a facility on Mt. Vernon Highway, with a backup center in Alpharetta.
A Sandy Springs spokesperson noted proximity was a weighted factor in the decision to move the backup center.
“Unfortunately, metro-area traffic is not predictable, nor is an emergency. Moving the backup center closer to the primary location reduces possible delays, should there be a need to operate from an alternative location,” said Sandy Springs Fire Chief Keith Sanders.
The close to $200,000 contract for the new center was awarded to Rubio and Son Interiors, Inc.
