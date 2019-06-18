SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) The city of Smyrna has passed an ordinance that bans shared electric scooters.
Citizens are still welcome to ride their own personal scooters, but companies that provide shared electric scooters for profit are not welcome in the city.
Smyrna city council members unanimously approved an ordinance Monday night that makes it unlawful to provide a shared mobility device anywhere in the city. Leaving a shared electric mobility device anywhere in the city is also outlawed.
Councilman Derek Norton says he attended some community meetings recently to gather input from citizens. He says the vast majority of people who attended said they don't want shared electric scooters in the city. City employees also gave their input, including police officers, citing safety issues.
“If you consider these things that go 20 or 25 miles an hour downtown, think about our narrow sidewalks downtown and the restaurants that are here and some of those tables stick out, and people are walking,” said Norton. “It just would create some safety issues that I just don't think we're either ready for yet or just may not suit Smyrna for these devices to be here."
