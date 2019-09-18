SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS56) -- The City of Smyrna will not have a Hispanic Heritage Month festival sponsored by the city this year, according to the latest vote by the city council.
Smyrna Mayor Max Bacon vetoed the council’s approval to hold the festival in conjunction with the city’s annual Casper Fall Festival. This week, Ward 3 councilwoman Maryline Blackburn tried to have the mayor’s veto overridden, but her efforts failed. Only Ward 5 Smyrna councilwoman Susan Wilkinson voted for the veto override that would have helped revive the heritage festival plans.
“I am very disappointed that my council members didn’t see it the way myself and Susan Wilkinson did,” Blackburn said.
On the phone Wednesday, Bacon said he didn't want the festival to occur in conjunction with city's Casper, but was not opposed to having it. He says he never received adequate enough details about the Hispanic Heritage Festival plans.
“In general I support the event,” Bacon said. “It just needs to be better organized. It needs to be ‘here’s what we’re doing’ and not have it on the same day that we have had this annual Halloween carnival for our kids,” Bacon said.
The event was organized by the Smyrna United Diversity Task Force, a group created by the mayor to increase cultural events and awareness in Smyrna. The group says it provided details to the council that explained it intended to play a movie, provide Latin American food vendors and have a dance group from Campbell High School perform.
“All we got was a document saying that it was not in the best of the city however, we planned that event with Parks and Rec,” said task force chair Mara Johnson, a teacher at Campbell High School who serves as a volunteer on the task force for the city.
“Details were brought before us so I don’t know where that was missed in the conversation,” Blackburn said. “They had already invested that time in talking to individuals in the community and companies being a part of it,” she added.
Blackburn and other task force members say that each time they try to promote cultural events that center around minorities, they are met with opposition.
“Earlier this year, the task force presented the opportunity for us to do an African-American heritage celebration and it was met with opposition as well,” Blackburn said, adding that council members often question the cost or attendance concerns for cultural events. “I just decided that it was an event that our community would love to have and sure enough when I did present the event, we did have over 400 people in attendance,” Blackburn said of the event that was held in February.
Laura Mireles is on the task force. She is also running for mayor of Smyrna.
“Basically it would be a celebration inside the Casper festival, just like you have all kinds of different vendors at the Casper festival. Only some of them would be Hispanic themed, which is why I don’t understand why they have decided the Hispanic themed vendors and activities would not be good for the city,” Mireles said. “I don’t want a separate but equal celebration. I think the City of Smyrna should be able to celebrate together,” Mireles added.
Johnson said she sent council members a lengthy message warning them about the message their votes send to the community when mainstream cultural events are approved, but minorities are grouped together or not sponsored with the same enthusiasm.
“That sends the implicit message that the city stands behind celebrating majority cultures but doesn’t necessarily stand behind celebrating minority cultures. As a task force, it’s our job to celebrate everybody,” Johnson said.
There is no suggested date for a new Hispanic Heritage celebration from Smyrna city leaders. National Hispanic Heritage Month is September 15 through October 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.