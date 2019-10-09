CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Several cities across the nation are taking a stand to protect the environment by reducing the use of plastics in their communities, and the City of South Fulton announced their participation on Tuesday.
During a council meeting, the City of South Fulton unanimously adopted the ordinance to reduce the use of single-use plastic products in the city.
Officials say that the reduction of single-use plastic products will help reduce litter and the amount of plastic that ends up in City storm drains and waterways.
According to the legislation, it also supports and encourages the use of viable alternatives or reusable products as well as the increase of the recycling of single-use plastics.
Councilwoman Gumbs, who sponsored the legislation, told CBS46:
“With the passing of this legislation, we are joining a global effort to reduce waste, prioritize sustainability and protect our environment. It is our hope that this measure will encourage residents to increase recycling and other waste-reduction practices, as well as motivate our business community to play a substantial role in making South Fulton a greener, and more eco-friendly community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.