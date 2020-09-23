SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The City of South Fulton officials announced Tuesday the approval of a new program that addresses illegal dumping and littering in various hot spots throughout the city.
The Clean City program was created to provide additional support to address residents’ concerns about litter issues in the city. According to a press release, the program will include an aggressive cleaning and monitoring component as well as a public education effort, including regular public reporting on the team’s progress.
“We could not do this without the input of our community,” said Mayor William “Bill” Edwards.
“Our residents are quick to let us know when they see excessive trash or illegal dumping in our city. We are committed to acting on that information to address these issues," Mayor Edwards added.
The program will consist of a two-to-three-member team that will follow a fixed route to remove trash from city receptacles, identify illegal dumping hot spots and schedule treatments for high-litter areas, city officials told CBS46 News.
