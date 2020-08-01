CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The city of South Fulton is taking a stance after the death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor who was killed by Kentucky Police in March when they executed a “no knock warrant” firing multiple rounds into her apartment.
This week South Fulton passed the Breonna Taylor law to ensure a similar incident doesn’t happen in their city.
“It’s just one of those tools in the belts of law-enforcement that hasn’t worked really well either law-enforcement or members of the community,” said South Fulton Councilman Mark Baker.
A no-knock warrant allows law enforcement to force their way into a property without any notification, no knocking on the door or ringing a doorbell. The controversial warrants are usually issued so a suspect does not have time to destroy evidence. But Councilman Baker who sponsored the resolution says there have been cases where the no knock warrant are issued for the wrong address or residents thought their home was being broken into then defend their property.
“We have a 92-year-old woman Catherine Johnson in 2006 who was murdered at her home while place was serving a botched no knock warrant baby booby in Habersham county in Georgia he was nine months old when I flash bang grenade went off in his papers by police were serving a no knock warrant,” added Baker.
There is also the case of Jamarion Robinson who was shot more than 75 times during the execution of a no knock warrant. In a previous interview his mother described the graphic details of his case, “After they battled rammed the door over 90 rounds were shot at my son, 90 rounds! Then flash bang grenades were thrown at him, landing on him, burning him, after that someone walked up the stairs and stood over him and shot down into his body not three times but five times,” said Monteria Robinson.
Baker says their goal is to avoid similar incidents adding that more than 60,000 no knock warrants are served every year most of them in African-American communities. And even though South Fulton police has not executed any no knock warrants he says the council want to make sure they never do.
“We have to do this because if we don’t do it here, while we are considered by the National League of Cities the blackest a city in America, then how can expect or anticipate it becoming infections across the country,” added Baker
