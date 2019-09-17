SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The City of South Fulton Fire Chief was awarded Fire Chief of the Year during the 2019 Georgia Fire Service Conference in Albany on Saturday.
Out of several nominations, Fire Chief Freedie Broome was named Fire Chief of the Year during the event.
“It is truly an honor to be recognized by your colleagues for such a distinguished award. I will continue to be a committed and strong leader in the Fire Service as well as ensure the residents in the community I serve receive World Class services,” said Fire Chief Freddie Broome.
The City of South Fulton told CBS46 that earlier in the year, Broome received a Proclamation from the State of Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner for his leadership in the Fire Service.
Chief Broome has over twenty-three years experience in Fire Service and he was known for starting the Citizen Fire Academy in Valdosta.
