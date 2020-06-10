FULTON CO. (CBS46)—Fulton County officials have come up with a unique idea to help increase census participation from residents.
“Healthcare, education, emergency response, transportation and housing assistance. These are a few of many programs supported by federal tax dollars. They could be at risk if you don’t complete the 2020 Census,” according to a press release from county officials
To encourage participation in the census, the city is hosting the Count to 80 Sweepstakes between June 22 and August 18.
Each week, one lucky winner will take home a prize, including Apple Airpods or a combination of an Amazon Echo and an Amazon Firestick.
To participate, send your address as proof of residency and a screenshot of your census completion code to info@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.
In addition, the city will host a virtual town hall on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 6 p.m.
The virtual town hall will be streamed on the cities’ YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/c/CityofSouthFulton
