SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) — The City of South Fulton is hosting their 3rd annual Gun Buyback event from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Butner Road Police Precinct at 3220 Butner Road.
“Most cities in the metro Atlanta area have been plagued by an increase in gun violence, especially during the pandemic,” said Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs. “Certainly, we don't anticipate solving all issues related to gun violence. But, as a community, we can do our part to promote responsible gun ownership and get illegal guns off the street.”
A crime gun is defined as a firearm that has been recovered by law enforcement after it was used or suspected of being used in a crime. Ninety percent of guns used in crimes are sold by 5% of gun dealers, according to bradyunited.org.
The city will pay $100 for rifles, $75 for handguns and $25 for inoperable weapons on a first-come, first-served basis, while funds last.
“No photos. No IDs,” Gumbs said. “We will pay you to turn in your gun – no questions asked.”
