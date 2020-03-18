CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (XBS46) -- The City of South Fulton is taking a firm stance in hopes of mitigating the threat of coronavirus by declaring a state of emergency.
City Council and Mayor William "Bill" Edwards agreed to the resolution Tuesday.
Effective immediately, residents are to be in their homes by 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. An exception is made for those going to and from work and medical facilities, those responding to emergencies, City personnel and those traveling out of the City of South Fulton.
There is also a ban on gatherings of 10 or more people, including city council meetings and other agencies and commissions.
"It was important for the City to enact its own emergency plan to do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19 throughout the City of South Fulton," said Mayor Edwards. "Some residents will like the plan and others may not, but we must take action to ensure the safety of our residents and to protect them from this virus," he added.
All essential employees, police and fire departments, will continue to provide services. On the other hand, all parks, City Hall, and other city facilities are closed to the public.
Cases scheduled at the municipal court have been postponed for a later date.
For online ticket payment information, visit www.southfultonpay.com or call 1-8555-6655. No bench warrants will be issued during this period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.