SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The city of South Fulton is once again on the forefront of police reform as city leaders announced their latest efforts to prevent police involved shootings.
“We are committed to displaying transparency and fostering trust with residents in our community,” said South Fulton councilwoman Helen Willis. Willis sponsored the 21st Century Policing Reform legislation. The measures unanimously passed the council and is being implanted by Police Chief Keith Meadows.
“They’re six different pillars with respect to 21st Century Policing, so what we’re doing is embedding those principles in every aspect of this organization,” said Chief Meadows.
The six overarching pillars includes accountability and transparency. The policy also creates a police task force, provides additional de-escalation training, and allows for wellness checks on officer's mental health. The city also passed an additional legislation that would require drug testing officers involved in certain use-of-force situations.
“As a police chief in the 6th largest city in the state of Georgia, I don’t have the luxury to separate myself from the injustices we’re seeing nationally. I think it’s important that we be thoughtful in trying to set a model for other jurisdictions to follow," added Chief Meadows when asked why they implemented the new changes.
Several community activist like Marcus Coleman, the president and founder of nonprofit “Save Our Selves,” are celebrating the new policies.
“I love the fact that I’m in a city that voted unanimously to test the officer for drugs,” said Coleman who has been pushing for police reform for years. “I’m personally calling on, on the behalf of a national coalition, that other major municipalities adopt this legislation starting with the city of Atlanta” added Coleman.
The 21st Century Policing Legislation is not a new concept. Back in 2014 President Obama issued an executive order creating task forces that came up with the policies, but many police departments did not implement them.
