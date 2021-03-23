When the owner of Burn Lounge found out the City of South Fulton police chief was planning a news conference Tuesday morning to tout a recent crackdown on nightclubs, including hers, she and her supporters decided to crash the news conference and hold one of their own.
“Our primary goal is and will always be to manage our crime rate and to reduce crime,” Chief Keith Meadows told reporters, “and if we have to hold many of these businesses responsible for policing their parking lots and inside of their doors, then we’re prepared to do that.”
Meadows was referring to Burn Lounge, located in a shopping center on Roosevelt Highway, two doors down from a police precinct.
Meadows said there were two recent incidents involving the nightclub, a fight and a shooting. Those incidents, along with what Meadows described as an unwillingness by the club’s owner to address the city’s concerns, prompted his department to take emergency action and pull the establishment’s liquor license.
Mayor Pro Tem Helen Z. Willis attended the news conference, telling reporters her constituents want the club shut down.
“Residents are concerned. They’re upset,” Willis said. “They have been here longer than this business. They have been here longer than me. As their elected official, you know, I’m going to support what residents want.”
“Let’s talk about it,” interrupted Shonica Crocker, the owner of Burn Lounge, who had gathered with supporters to listen in on the news conference.
At that point, the news conference was over, and Crocker’s supporters – including City Councilman Khalid Kamau – set up their own news conference using a podium Kamau said he brought from his home.
Crocker said she was upset that the city would send out a press release mentioning pulling Burn’s liquor license and the nearby Club South Beach’s liquor license, as part of a crackdown that also included a club called Bodega Fish, Chicken and Shrimp, which the city shut down recently over allegations of sex trafficking and other crimes.
“To loop us in at the Burn Lounge into a conversation of sex trafficking or illegal activity or not caring about our community is just derogatory and defamatory,” Crocker said.
Kamau noted that all of the incidents involving police took place outside the club in the parking lot. He accused the police chief and other city leaders, who are all black, of targeting black business owners and their clientele, rather than the owner of the shopping center where the club is located.
“The owner of the parking lot is not black,” said Kamau, “but we’re throwing the book at business owners who are black.”
A hearing for Club South Beach, which had its liquor license suspended by police in February, was scheduled for a hearing Tuesday afternoon before city council members. A similar hearing for Burn Lounge is scheduled for a later date.
