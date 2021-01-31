City of South Fulton has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to assist with a situation involving an officer.
The incident happened on Friday. In a press release posted Sunday afternoon via social media, the city said the incident involved a resident and one of the City of South Fulton police officers. The press release included a this statement from the city:
The city does not condone and will not tolerate excessive use of force by our officers in any case. In fact, we provide de-escalation and other innovative training for all of our officers to prevent such incidents. In addition, the city has adopted several legislative measures, including the 21st Century Policing tenets developed at the direction of President Barack Obama. While our policies and procedures are clearly defined, we remain vigilant and flexible, taking any opportunity – such as this case – as a teachable moment to review and adjust those policies where needed. We will cooperate completely with the GBI investigation and accept its findings. If any evidence of misconduct is found, the city will take appropriate disciplinary action. We ask for the public’s patience as we await the GBI’s conclusion and we commit to sharing that information as soon as we have it.
The GBI was asked to gather statements from parties involved, witnesses, and a review of footage from cell phone and police body cameras. The city asked GBI to conduct an impartial investigation. Details such as a location or time of the incident were not released.
The officer involved was placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation.
