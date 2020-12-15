The City of South Fulton council members announced Tuesday that they have passed a pair of ordinances aimed to mitigate the spread of coronavirus at food and entertainment establishments in the city.
According to city officials, one ordinance requires businesses to follow protocols for social distancing and mask wearing, while the other sets parameters for entertainment at establishments that serve alcohol on premises.
“As the pandemic continues to impact our daily lives, many people simply want to return to a sense of normalcy and enjoy the activities they are used to,” said Mayor William “Bill” Edwards.
“However, COVID-19 cases are climbing again and we must do everything in our power to minimize exposure and slow the spread of the virus. That includes practicing social distancing and wearing masks. We’re in this together and, together, we will make it through the pandemic," he added.
Click here to read the release in its entirety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.