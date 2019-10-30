SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) Residents of South Fulton will have the opportunity to dispose of bulky waste and shred documents during the 2019 Fall Clean-Up Day.
The event takes place on November 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and allows city residents to dump off the following items:
- Adhesives
- Aerosols
- Cardboard
- Cleaners and swimming pool chemicals
- Fluorescent light bulbs
- Furniture
- Hobby and artists supplies
- Paints and Paint related products
- Photo chemicals
- Tire
Unacceptable items include:
- Agricultural waste
- Ammunition
- Pharmaceuticals
- Radioactive materials
- Bio-hazardous waste
- Mercury
- Lawn-care products
- Batteries
- Construction debris
Drop-off locations are posted below:
Merk Miles Transfer Station, 3225 Merk Road (South Fulton)
Creel Park, 2775 Creel Road (South Fulton)
South Fulton Service Center, 5601 Stonewall Tell Road (College Park)
**Senior residents can also arrange for curbside pickup.
