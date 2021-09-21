STOCKBRIDGE (CBS46) — The City of Stockbridge will soon have a new police chief in town. The Stockbridge Police Department welcomed Frank Trammer to the role on Monday.
The decorated law enforcement professional will be tasked with overseeing sworn officers and civilian employees. Trammer, who was formerly the Deputy Chief of Police for the Georgia Tech Police Department, will walk into the new role with over 20 years of experience in law enforcement. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Ohio University and a Masters of Public Administration from Columbus State University.
"I look forward to the Stockbridge Police Department being valued by its citizens," said Trammer. "I believe that serving in law enforcement is an honor and I look forward to serving the community members of Stockbridge."
He is expected to take office on Oct. 4.
