STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- The City of Stockbridge is set to host its second COVID-19 Care Package Distribution drive-thru on Saturday.
The drive-thru will be held at the Merle Manders Conference Center located on Davis Road from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
City officials will be handing out masks and sanitizers to the community while supplies last.
Attendees will need to remain in their vehicles as a precaution; crew members will then approach the vehicles to distribute the care packages near the front entrance of the conference center, according to press release.
Stockbridge City Manager Randy Knighton released the following statement:
"As this serious health pandemic looms, the City of Stockbridge wants to assist community members with staying safe. Following the recommendations of medical experts, we are encouraging the use of masks in public. If we all do our part, we can help slow the spread of COVID-19. We look forward to seeing community members on Saturday morning."
For more information on the free community event, individuals should email sthornton@cityofstockbridge-ga.gov.
