TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) -- The city of Tucker’s fireworks show will go on as planned, but with a virtual twist. City officials say they wanted to give residents something to look forward all while taking precautions to keep everyone safe.
“We started this tradition three years ago, looking for a way to bring as many people, friends, and neighbors together on Main Street to celebrate, and now we’re looking to do the exact opposite,” said Matt Holmes the city’s director of communications.
Holmes says while the city decided to continue with it’s Fourth of July tradition, they are asking residents to stay home.
“In this time of a pandemic we want to keep people apart and socially distant, but still give them something to rally around. So it will be different this year, that is kinda a virtual fireworks show,” said Holmes.
The city will live stream the entire program, which includes concerts and the fireworks show on all their social media platforms. They even have a plan for those who want to participate in person.
“We’re going to have a handful of off-duty police officers to patrol the sidewalks, to control the rights of ways, to make sure that if people are coming out that they're practicing socially distancing," said Holmes.
CBS46 spoke to residents who are happy the city kept it’s fireworks plans, though there are others who felt the show should not go on.
“I think it’s ridiculous to be honest with you. You got people sick and dying left and right, I think that’s the least of my priorities, fireworks. I think there should be more important things right now,” said Tucker resident Shandora Cater.
But as the community remains split on the matter, one things is for certain, the show will go on and precautions are being taken.
“We want to make sure if anyone does come out here they get good advice from the police to stay socially distant and 6 feet apart. And with the livestream we think we got a great option to help people stay home and have a cookout with their family and that sort of thing," said Holmes.
