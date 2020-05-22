TUCKER (CBS46)—City officials are encouraging Tucker residents to come by and pick up free face masks.
According to a press release, the face masks will be handed out at Net Works Cooperative Ministry on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Officials say they will have 500 masks to hand out at the location at 2380 Fourth Street in Tucker.
Residents will be limited to a maximum of four masks unless they have more than four people present with them.
For more information, please click: https://www.tuckerga.gov/news_detail_T14_R446.php
