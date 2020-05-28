TUCKER (CBS46) – The City of Tucker’s Parks and Recreation Department announced a plan to restore normal hours at the Henderson Park tennis courts.
Hours at the tennis court were reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“On the advice of the United States Tennis Association, we opened the courts back up incrementally and the response has been great,” said Parks and Recreation Director Rip Robertson. “We have seen our tennis community really respond to the social distancing guidelines and limitations the past couple weeks and that is a big reason why we feel ready to expand the hours and allow for more play.”
The tennis courts will now be open from dawn until dusk and only two of the four courts will be in play as part of the city’s efforts to promote social distancing.
Additionally, tennis players are encouraged to bring their own balls, so as not to share with their playing partner.
Parks and Recreation staff will be onsite to enforce the rules, which are also posted at the courts.
The city of Tucker assumed responsibility for its Parks and Recreation services from DeKalb County in 2018
