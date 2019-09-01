UPDATE: Governor Brian Kemp later issued evacuation orders for all areas east of I-95 in coastal Georgia, including Chatham County, starting noon Monday.
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (CBS46) – Mayor Jason Buelterman said on Sunday he wants residents to stay updated on the latest from Chatham Emergency Management Agency and other officials through social media sites and other media outlets.
The mayor advised there’s no need to panic. Still, Tybee Island residents are digging their heels in preparing for what is being called a major hurricane.
“We’re just getting some sand bags right now. Just trying to keep the water out of our foyer if we get too much flooding in our yard,” resident Rich Neal said.
The City of Tybee has already ordered more sandbags for their residents, who can fill up as many as they need at any time at Memorial Park.
Residents in the area said they’re growing more nervous as they see Dorian move closer to the Coastal Empire.
“It’s a little unnerving, but probably only if we stay here would it be real, real unsettling, but outside of that, I’m not that worried,” Whitemarsh Island resident John Hampton said.
Mayor Buelterman said evacuating has been discussed, but they aren’t to that point just yet.
“I think there’s a lot of people who are getting very anxious, because they see this monster of a storm not too far away from us, but I want to reassure them that we are working very closely with CEMA to make sure that we have enough time to get people off Tybee if we have to make that decision,” he said.
The mayor said he estimates with the holiday weekend there are more than four times the population on the island. He hopes when tourists return home from Labor Day it would make a possible evacuation easier.
