EAST POINT (CBS46)—The city of East Point is offering free COVID-19 and free COVID-19 antibody tests to citizens.
According to a Facebook post, the free tests will be administered by MAJL Diagnostic Laboratories on Thursday at the Chapelhil Church located at 430 Washington Road in East Point from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Organizers wrote drive-thru and walk-up testing will be allowed, and registration is not required.
Requirements to participate:
- You must be at least 13-years-old (parent must be with child)
- Driver's license or state ID is required
- Social security number (card not needed)
Officials noted masks will be given to each participant at the site.
If you have insurance or Medicare/Medicaid, please bring a copy of your insurance/Medicare/Medicaid card with you to the testing site.
The CARES Act mandates coverage of 100% of COVID-19 testing cost, so there is no payment for testing, according to city officials.
For more information, please click: https://bit.ly/308D5HK
