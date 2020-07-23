ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Home and business owners are fed up with their local streets turning into the local drag strip.
“It’s not safe because it’s a commercial and residential district,” said Josh Calvin owner of Bottle Rocket in Castleberry Hill. “This is not a one or two-night thing, this has been going on for weeks.”
“I could not believe it. I felt like I was in a Fast and Furious movie,” said Jason Graham who just moved to the area only a few months ago.
Video from the latest incidents over the July 17-20 weekend show crowds gathering as cars spin out doing doughnuts only inches from the onlookers.
Home and business owners say police have been told by city officials not to intervene with those doing illegal drag racing and doughnuts. Hear what the city says and part of their solution @cbs46 at 11pm #atlanta #castleberryhill #illegalracing pic.twitter.com/HAvECdBgMQ— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) July 24, 2020
The community said this problem has been going on for weeks. Many emphasize that they aren’t against those who want to enjoy the entertainment district, but safety is priority.
“Chick-fil-A kick-off bowls and tailgaters every weekend you know, we want people to come down and have a good time in this area,” said Josh.
Residents say police have instructed them not to intervene during the illegal gatherings.
Bottle Rocket Bar manager Mike Niles recalled, “When he came down angrily (a neighbor) and confronted them on Saturday night, the police officer, without hesitation, and I’m quoting, 'We were told by the mayor not to interfere.'”
Atlanta Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant refuted the claim.
“The thing to do is to ensure that we go through all resources to get people to comply to the law," said Bryant. "But make enforcement as a last result, so no one has been given directive to not enforce the law, that’s incorrect,” he added.
The city on Wednesday put up barriers in the middle of intersections around Castleberry Hill to try and stop those from speeding and doing doughnuts.
The community is still not convinced it will work.
“The barrier out there is going to do nothing, it’s going to make them just move to a different spot,” said Josh.
According to homeowners, police and Georgia State Patrol did disperse the crowds on one of the chaotic nights; though most feel police lack the personnel needed to handle the groves of people gathering for illegal street racing events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.