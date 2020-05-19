ATLANTA (CBS46) - Roadways all across the metro could soon have bike lanes after the Atlanta City Council unanimously approved a measure that calls for selective streets to be closed to drivers yet opened to pedestrians and cyclists.
“To have more dedicated street lanes strictly for biking that’s always a plus,” said Jay Reid an avid cycles and owner of Dope Pedalers, a group the performs organized rides throughout the city. “Especially with the boom with the number of cyclists we’re seeing hitting the streets now,” added Reid who says the pandemic has caused an increase in cycling. “I probably move about 6 or 7 bikes a week as opposed to moving 3 or 4 bikes a month so with this pandemic as I said everyone is looking for a reason to get outside,” Reid continued.
He’s not alone. The owner of Atlanta Pro Bikes says they have also seen an increase in bike sales as a result of the pandemic. Council member Michael Bond says the increase in popularity sparked their unanimous approval of the legislation which calls for the City of Atlanta to close selected traffic lanes to cars and open them to pedestrians and cyclists.
“There’s been a great desire for folks who are avid cyclist around the city to try make the city just generally more bike friendly,” said council member Bond. “And, given the fact that so many streets have been practically deserted during the pandemic some of these advocates have petitioned city council members to see if is possible,” added Bond.
City officials also tell CBS46 the legislation does not identify specific streets to be closed and instead asks the Atlanta Department of Transportation to analyze the opportunities and then act. Now, cyclist like Reid are hoping the Department of Transportation act in their favor.
“You can still go to some neighborhoods where people think bicycles are supposed to be on the sidewalks or they think they’re aren’t supposed to be in the road so you sometimes have incidents,” said Reid.
The legislation has been sent to the Mayors desk for approval.
