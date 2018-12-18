Atlanta,GA (CBS46) We’re just weeks away from Super Bowl LIII right here in Atlanta.
Of course, traffic is bad enough without the big game, so what can we expect Super Bowl week?
More than 150 thousand guests are expected to come to the city for the big game and officials now have a plan in place for traffic.
An informational meeting was held Monday night at the Georgia World Congress Center.
Officials say we’ll start seeing heavier traffic starting Saturday, January 26 until Monday, February 4. That’s the 10-day operational period officials are planning for.
People can expect to see a lot of buses, corporate shuttles, black cars and ride shares.
CBS46 has learned traffic downtown and in parts of midtown will be four to five times what we normally see.
The goal is to make sure there is no gridlock traffic.
CBS46 spoke with Amy Patterson, the Atlanta host committee’s vice president of operations and logistics. She says residents have nothing to worry about.
“I do live here and I’m actually a downtown resident,” said Patterson. “When we put this plan together, when we’ve worked with our partners from Atlanta Police, from GDOT, from the city of Atlanta, our goal was to make sure that our residents and our businesses had access throughout the entire time of Super Bowl.”
There will be some road closures during Super Bowl week.
Baker, Mitchell, Magnum streets and MLK Jr. Blvd. all will be closed at some point. Andrew Young International Blvd. will also be closed between Marietta and Centennial starting the evening of the Super Bowl.
There will be a few more informational meetings about traffic.
One of those meetings is Tuesday night at 6 p.m. Another will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. with a final meeting Thursday, also at 10 a.m.
All of them will be at the Georgia World Congress Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.