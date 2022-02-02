ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are looking for the man accused of shooting a security guard at Encore Hookah Lounge overnight Wednesday.
According to investigators, the 28-year-old was shot after asking the suspect to leave the lounge on Luckie Street.
The deadly shooting is the fifth shooting at an Atlanta night spot in the last two weeks and city officials are taking notice.
"The shooting last night is just as disturbing as any of them," Mayor Andre Dickens said. "But particularly the fact the security guard was trying to protect the facility and patrons, and was murdered."
Mayor Dickens and Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant addressed the recent violence on Wednesday.
Bryant told CBS46 the department is working with the Mayor on an aggressive plan in response to the crime.
And as police look for the suspect in the most recent shooting at Encore, they are also still looking for the men involved in a prior shooting at the location.
Last year 29-year-old DeAndre Houston was killed outside of the lounge.
Mayor Dickens said Encore Lounge in particular has had too much violence.
"I asked Chief how many times have they been on your list," Dickens said. "He gave me a number and that number is one too many, so you'll see some action soon."
