FULTON CO. (CBS46)—An organization serving families in need just received a grant from the city to help it maintain its operations.
According to a press release, Sandy Springs council members voted unanimously to give the Sandy Spring Solidarity Food Pantry a $25k grant. The vote took place at its Tuesday night council meeting.
“We have people in need and dependent on the generosity of services like the Food Pantry. When we were distributing COVID-19 funds, we were unable to donate because of the newness of the program and the required accounting from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). After visiting the pantry and seeing the work they are doing, we need to help the organization with their goal of feeding community members in need,” said Sandy Springs City Councilman Tibby DeJulio.
City officials reported The Sandy Springs Solidarity Food Pantry originated as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and a need to serve school families with difficulties in getting food.
The organization initially operated out of two restaurants, Samad Grill and Under the Cork Tree, while they were closed due to the pandemic.
In June, they moved to a new location on Northwood Drive.
The Pantry is open 9 a.m. until noon on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and donation hours are held from 9 a.m. until noon on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
For more information on the food pantry, please click: https://www.facebook.com/solidaritysandysprings/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.