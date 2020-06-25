BROOKHAVEN (CBS46)—A Georgia municipality is hoping that a reduction in permit fees will help the city spur economic growth.
The City of Brookhaven passed an ordinance allowing fee reductions and waivers through August 31, 2020 for all residential construction and smaller commercial construction projects.
Permit fees will be completely waived for the following permit types and their associated trade permits:
• Residential Building Permit – additions, alterations, accessory structures-detached, deck/porch or patio covers, pools or spas.
• Commercial Building Permit – additions, alterations, accessory structure – detached, deck/porch or patio covers, roofing or re-roofing.
• Occupancy inspection – occupancy inspection, food truck permits.
Officials noted certain conditions apply such as the exclusion of projects over 15,000 square feet; and no change of use/occupancy, and some projects may involve more than one permit.
For more information, go to the Community Development page on the city website at: http://ow.ly/dI4h30qT60t
