BROOKHAVEN (CBS46)—Brookhaven's city council approved allocating federal coronavirus dollars to assist city employees and Brookhaven citizens.
According to a press release, Brookhaven officials approved $570,000 in CARES Act funding for public safety equipment and replacement laptops for government employees working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Police officers will receive new computers in the field.
In addition, at a previous city council meeting, members voted to set aside federal coronavirus dollars, including $1.1 million in utility relief, $725,000 in rent relief, and $85,000 for hunger relief.
“The CARES Act is dedicated to providing economic relief for the devastating impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This investment to address the vast myriad of needs caused by this pandemic is a first step, but we have other projects in the pipeline to directly help Brookhaven families,"said Mayor John Ernst.
To apply for assistance and for other resources, please click: https://bit.ly/3jZDpRX
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.